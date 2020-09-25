Elaine Amburgey, age 82, of Oak Ridge

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 30 Views

Elaine Amburgey, age 82 a resident of Oak Ridge, passed away, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

Mrs. Amburgey was born in Kentucky, raised in Ohio, then moved to Tennessee in 1997 where she has continued to live.  She attended the Central Baptist Church in Oak Ridge and the Church of God in Clinton. 

She was a member of the Oak Ridge Doll Club where she shared her passion of antique dolls with other people.  Elaine enjoyed speaking at many woman’s functions promoting the Word of God.  She also enjoyed her pups, Pokey and BeBe.

Mrs. Amburgey is preceded in death by her parents:  Russell and Pocahontas Hale; by a sister, Patricia Jones; by a grandson, Joshua Lee Emerson and by a daughter, Margie Mowen.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ken Amburgey of Oak Ridge; by her children:  Mindy Emerson of Oak Ridge, and Vivian Warrick of Romeoville, Illinois; by grandchildren:  Cassie Emerson, Shannon Dzik, and Joshua Dzik; by great-grandchildren:  Emily, Alexus, and Audrey Emerson, Alek Tanhuanpaa, and Allie, Brayden, and Khloe Fredericks; by a special niece, Madelyn Capehart; by a brother, Charles Hale of Florida; by a sister, Lisa Capehart of Ohio and by extended family and special friends.

The family chose cremation with a memorial service planned for a later date.  Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Amburgey family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Eyvonne Mayes Cantrell Suter, 80

Eyvonne Mayes Cantrell Suter, 80, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020. She was retired from …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.