Edna Y. Blair, age 91 passed away peacefully at home in Clinton on September 15, 2020.  She was a member of Edgemoor Baptist Church.  She enjoyed crocheting and knitting.
She is preceded in death by her husband Buford Blair, parents John and Eva York, one sister and four brothers.
She is survived by her children: Judy (Carl) Ridenour, Patsy (Steve) Garner, Eva Blair, Charlotte Greenlee, Mickey (Larry) Underwood and Tommy (Laura) Blair; grandchildren, Kennie Garner, Carlton Ridenour and Toni Blair; great grandchildren, Courtney, Jasmine, Kaiden and Harrison.
The family will have a private service on Friday.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

