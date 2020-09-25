Earnest “Tub” William Disney, age 82 of Lake City, TN, went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 23, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. He was born on May 15, 1938 in Anderson County, TN. Earnest loved his family dearly, but more importantly he loved the Lord. He loved to listen to gospel music, and you would often find him with tears streaming from his eyes in praise. Tub was an avid outdoorsman and loved to fish. In his youth, he worked hard to help support his family and sacrificed his education so his younger siblings could go to school. For this, they are forever grateful. Tub was a member of Laurel Branch Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman Earnest and Rosie Lee Disney; brothers, John Edward Disney, Carl Courtland Disney, and Charlie Frank Disney; sister, Wilma Nadine Phillips; brothers-in-law, Calvin Phillips and Valous Sampsell.

Tub is survived and will be greatly missed by his sisters, Beatrice Phillips, Thelma Phillips and her husband Jonah and Joann Sampsell; brother, Steven Disney and his wife Katrina; many nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.

We would like to send a special Thank You to Summit View of Rocky Top for the loving care they extended to Tub and all the nurses who loved and cared for him during the past few months when we were unable to visit.

The family will receive friends in the chapel of Jones Mortuary on Saturday, September 26th from 6:00-8:00pm with a funeral service to follow at 8:00pm. Family and friends will gather at 11:00am on Monday, September 28th at Norris Memorial Gardens for interment.

