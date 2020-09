La Follette Police, along with deputies from the the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, executed a narcotics search warrant at 907 East Prospect Street just after 9:30 am Thursday morning.

The home’s resident, 34-year old Tarien Wilder, was charged with possession of heroin and meth for resale, and with felony possession of drug paraphernalia. Suboxone was also found inside the home.

Police say this is the third time she has been served with a search warrant, each time at a different location.