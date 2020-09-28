Dragons fall in return from hiatus; Week 6 round-up

Friday, the Clinton Dragons returned to the football field following an involuntary, two-week hiatus because of COVID-19 just in time to welcome in Oak Ridge for Homecoming.

The Dragons were indeed rusty after two weeks off, but even with that, trailed only 10-0 at halftime thanks to a strong effort by the defense. In the second half, though, Oak Ridge wore down the Dragons and exploded for 26 points to win, 36-0, in the 59th all-time meeting between the two teams.

Four different Wildcats found the end zone on Friday—Kendall Jackson on a 9-yard run in the second quarter; Mitchell Gibbons ran one in from 1 yard out; Jubrice Taylor scored on a 23-yard scamper; amd Jonathan Stewart capped the scoring with an interception return for a touchdown as time expired.

For the game, Oak Ridge outgained Clinton, 278-40, and the two teams combined for a whopping 24 penalties.

Oak Ridge snapped a two-game losing streak and evened their record at 3-3 on the season, while Clinton fell to 0-4.

Box score by Dan McWilliams

Oak Ridge 0-10-10-16—36

Clinton 0- 0- 0- 0— 0

Scoring

Oak Ridge—Kendall Jackson 9 run (Camden Mlekodaj kick), 6:10, 2nd

Oak Ridge—FG Mlekodaj 20, 2:43, 2nd

Oak Ridge—Mitchell Gibbons 1 run (Mlekodaj kick), 6:24, 3rd

Oak Ridge—FG Mlekodaj 27, 2:30, 3rd

Oak Ridge—Jubrice Taylor 23 run (Mlekodaj kick), 2:50, 4th

Oak Ridge—FG Efrain Rodrequez 35, 1:00, 4th

Oak Ridge—Johnathan Stewart 50 interception return (no PAT), 0:00, 4th

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 6, Oak Ridge 16

Rushes-yards: Clinton 29-12, Oak Ridge 33-190

Passing yards: Clinton 28, Oak Ridge 88

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 8-15-1, Oak Ridge 12-20-1

Total plays-yards: Clinton 44-40, Oak Ridge 53-278

Punts-avg: Clinton 7-27.1, Oak Ridge 3-37.7

Return yardage: Clinton 8, Oak Ridge 102

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 4-21, Oak Ridge 1-6

Penalties-yards: Clinton 14-104, Oak Ridge 10-100

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 4-2, Oak Ridge 4-1

Time of possession: Clinton 19:15, Oak Ridge 28:45

Time of game: 2 hours, 35 minutes

Individual stats…Rushes – yards...Clinton: Brandon Holifield 8-26, Connor Moody 6-20, Reese King 2-5, Team 1-minus 9, Chase Golden 1-minus 10, Joshuah Keith 11-minus 20; Oak Ridge: Jackson 24-173 (TD), Taylor 5-26 (TD), Jaylen Heyward 1-2, Gibbons 2-minus 3 (TD), Hayden Tarwater 1-minus 8

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)…Clinton: Keith 8-15-1 28; Oak Ridge: Gibbons 12-20-1 88

Receptions – yards...Clinton: Braylon Taylor 3-22, Andy King 1-5, Wesley Phillips 1-3, Kendall Lucus 1-2, Nate Murphy 1-1, R. King 1-minus 5; Oak Ridge: Brandon Heyward 5-55, Cole Adams 3-11, Stewart 1-8, Preston Turner 1-7, J. Heyward 1-4, Taylor 1-3

Punting – total yards – average…Clinton: Golden 4-105-26.3, Trent Herrell 3-85-28.3; Oak Ridge: Jacob Berven 2-73-36.5, Turner 1-40-40.0

Kickoff returns – yards…Clinton: Rodayvein Truss 1-5, Moody 1-3; Oak Ridge: none

Punt returns – yards…Clinton: none; Oak Ridge: Turner 2-35

Interceptions – yards returned...Clinton: A. King 1-0; Oak Ridge: Stewart 1-50 (TD)

Fumbles – yards returned…Clinton: none; Oak Ridge: Brian Kelley 1-17

Fumble recoveries…Clinton: Moody; Oak Ridge: Kelley, C. Adams

Sacks – yards…Clinton: Jackson West 0.5-3, Moody 0.5-3; Oak Ridge: Joseph Morgan 1-8, Jaxon Adams 1-6, Trey Rowe 1-4, Kelley 1-3

Missed field goals – yards…Clinton: none; Oak Ridge: Mlekodaj 32

SCOREBOARD WEEK 6

Anderson County 48 Jefferson County 7…

Jellico 46 North Greene 22…

Rockwood 43 Harriman 2…

Midway 20 Tellico Plains 14…

Stone Memorial 36 Kingston 35 (OT)…

Oakdale 39 Red Boiling Springs 6…

Cloudland 42 Sunbright 14…

Northview Academy 49 Union County 14…

West 55 Hardin Valley 0…

South-Doyle 27 Carter 11…

Maryville 27 Farragut 3.

SCHEDULE WEEK 7

(Thursday) Hardin Valley at Bearden…

Northview Academy at Alcoa…

(Friday) West at Clinton (WYSH)…

Anderson County at East Ridge (WQLA)…

Oak Ridge at Karns…

Campbell County at Powell…

Hancock County at Jellico…

Oliver Springs at Harriman…

Sullivan South at Union County…

Scott at Austin-East…

Midway at Coalfield…

Halls at Central…

Sunbright at Oakdale…

Oneida at Rockwood…

Cumberland Gap at Wartburg…

Maryville at Fulton.