Dr. Gary Douglas Fox, age 67, of Clinton, went home to be the Lord on September 4, 2020. He was born on January 16, 1953 in Knoxville, TN to Robert C. and Maud Parten Fox. Gary was a University of Tennessee alumni and a big supporter of UT and UT athletics. He practiced dentistry in Anderson and Knox County for 41 years. Gary was a very generous, passionate person who never met a stranger. Gary loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. Gary is preceded in death by; Father, Robert C. Fox.

Survived by:

Mother……………Maud Fox

Children……….….Brian Fox and wife Dana

Carmen Fox and husband Luis Quintana

Grandchildren.. Annabelle Quintana-Fox and Asher Quintana –FoxSisters…………..Martha Fox Gallman husband Rick Laura Fox Roberts husband Joe Special Aunt…..Marion Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Gary Fox’s name to East TN Children’s Hospital Hematology/Oncology Child Development Dept., P.O. Box 15010 Knoxville, TN 37901-5010 or www.etch.com.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 5-7PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 with Pastor Jeff McCrory Jr. officiating. Gary’s interment will be held at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens on Monday, September 7, 2020 at 10:00am.

