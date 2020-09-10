Donna Sue Lay, age 57, of Jacksboro

Donna Sue Lay, age 57, a resident of Jacksboro passed away, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Lafollette Medical Center.  She was a lifelong resident of this area and attended the Lafollette Church of God.

Donna loved going to flea markets, shopping, but most of all spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her father, Randall Jones.

Donna is survived by her daughter:  Tasha Nelson and husband, Adam; by her son, Bailey Lay and girlfriend, Cassady; by the father of her children, Billy Lay;  by her mother, Betty Jones; by grandchildren:  Kazameriah, Mariana, Saylor, Amara; by siblings:  Larry Jones, Sharon Price, Joe Jones, Wendell Jones and wife, Mandi, and Eugenia James and by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for memorial donations to be made to the funeral home.

The family will receive friends Sunday, September 13, 2020, between the hours of 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs.  Burial and graveside services will follow at Union Baptist Church Cemetery.  Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Lay family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

