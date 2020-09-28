Deadline extended for small businesses to claim relief funds

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Coronavirus, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 18 Views

(Governor Lee announcement) Tennessee Governor Bill Lee today announced a 5-day extension for eligible small businesses to certify for the Tennessee Business Relief Program (TBRP). The new deadline is now Wednesday, September 30th. The original deadline was this past Friday, the 25th.

“We want to ensure this relief makes it to as many small businesses as possible who are hurting from the impacts of the pandemic,” said Gov. Lee. “I encourage every eligible business to certify and take advantage of these no-cost funds.”

According to the Department of Revenue, an estimated 15,000 businesses may still be eligible for approximately $120 million in TBRP funds.

Businesses can check their eligibility at businessrelief.tn.gov. Eligible businesses can certify here.

Gov. Lee and the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group announced the initial $200 million in Tennessee Business Relief Program funds on June 2nd and an additional $83.5 million on August 14th.

For questions please call the TN Dept of Revenue at (615) 253-0600 or email [email protected]. More details can be found at tn.gov/businessrelief.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

NCS: Kurt Busch wins at Vegas for first time, opens round 2 with victory

(NASCAR.com) With a career record of 0-for-21 coming into Sunday night’s South Point 400 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.