David Don Allen, age 85 of Clinton, passed away at his residence on Sunday, September 6, 2020. David was a member of Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Jacksboro and retired from TVA as a Tool & Die maker. Throughout his life David was an avid University of Tennessee fan. David loved water sports, go cart racing, coaching little league football, but most of all he treasured spending time with his 3 grandchildren. He was born March 14, 1935 in Jacksboro, Tennessee to the late Tivis and Agnes Allen. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his brother, Burgin Allen; sisters-in-law, Wilma Allen and Lenora Allen; brother-in-law, Melvin Thompson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Lois Allen of Clinton; daughters, Connie Polson & husband Jerry of Knoxville, and Tammy Leonhardt & husband Larry of Powell; grandchildren, Kylie Polson of Orlando, FL, Greg Leonhardt of Powell, & Grant Leonhardt of Powell; sister, Jenny Thompson of Simpsonville, SC; brothers, Bill Allen of Hiram, GA and Bobby Joe Allen & wife Joyce Carrolton, GA; several nieces and nephews.

The family will have a graveside service 1:00 pm, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com