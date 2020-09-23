COVID forces changes to annual Oak Ridge halloween party

The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department announced Tuesday that it will host a drive-through Children’s Halloween Party “Halloween Hollow,” on Thursday, October 29th from 6 to 8 pm.

Due to COVID-19 and the associated social distancing restrictions and guidelines, this year’s event will be a drive-through beginning at the A.K. Bissell Park’s west side field and ending in the Oak Ridge Civic Center’s west side parking area.

Event participants will be able to enjoy Halloween scenes, pick up preordered T-shirts, and children from the age of 4 years old to 4th grade will receive treats.

Employees and volunteers will sanitize frequently and be required to wear masks or face coverings when approaching a car and when within 6 feet of another person. Any participants wishing to come in to view the spooky scenes and receive treats will also be required to wear masks or face coverings.

All families wishing to attend this free event will need to register at www.Eventbrite.com, or by visiting www.bit.ly/HalloweenOakRidge2020.

To assure a smooth event, officials say that there will be lane closures and traffic shifts along Oak Ridge Turnpike, which are as follows:

Oak Ridge Turnpike will have the right eastbound lane closed to through traffic; traffic in right eastbound lane will be directed into A.K. Bissell Park to join in on the children’s party

The westbound left turning lane will be closed and there will be no left turns into the Civic Center

The left eastbound lane on Oak Ridge Turnpike heading towards Clinton will be open to through traffic; westbound travel lanes heading away from Clinton will be open

For more information, contact Cameron Taylor with the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department at (865) 425-3450.