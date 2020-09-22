COVID concerns cancel 14th annual Anderson County Veterans’ Day Parade

According to a press release issued by the County Mayor’s office on behalf of Veterans Services Director Leon Jaquet, the Clinton American Legion Post #172, in partnership with The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #12051, AMVETS Post #2 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 26, jointly have determined that the 14th Annual Anderson County Veterans Day Parade will be canceled because of the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Anderson County Veterans Day Parade has grown a lot over the years, and many veterans and their families look forward to the event each year, according to this morning’s announcement.

With the COVID-19 concerns and issues throughout the county and within the schools, the American Legion membership felt, “due to safety of spectators and participants alike,” it is best to forego the parade this year and plan for a bigger and better parade in 2021, it was stated in a press release.

While this year’s parade has been canceled, discussions are underway to develop a program to celebrate Veterans Day and follow proper social-distancing restrictions and guidelines.

If you have questions or suggestions, contact Leon Jaquet, Anderson County Director of Veterans Services, at (865) 556-0997 or at the Anderson County Veteran Service Office, (865) 463-6803, in the Anderson County Courthouse.