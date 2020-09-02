Coral Elaine Grider, 63, of Oak Ridge

Coral Elaine Grider, 63, of Oak Ridge, died peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 26, joining her mother, Edna Ruth Marlow, and her father, Joe Bill Marlow, in Heaven.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her older brothers, Harold “Junior” Marlow and Terry Marlow.
She is survived by her loving husband, Steve Grider, two sons, Jonathan and Michael Grider, and Michael’s wife, Christine. She is also survived by her younger sister, Tammy Marlow, older brother, Ron Marlow and his partner Michael Knight, as well as a number of relatives and friends.
Elaine was a longtime Levi’s (Powell) employee, before spending more than two decades in the healthcare field, working in home health and at Methodist Medical Center, Parkwest, and the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where she worked until retirement.
She found peace in the Bible and the salvation she received from Jesus.
She enjoyed loving on her family’s dogs, Hank, Lil Miss Dolly, and Mattie. She loved fishing, spending time at the beach, and discovered a love of thriller novels late in life.
Funeral Services were held Aug. 31 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, with interment at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

