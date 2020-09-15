Photo courtesy of Adventure Anderson

Congrats to local hotel on prestigious award

Jim Harris

Adventure Anderson, Anderson County’s tourism and visitor’s bureau, offered its congratulations today to Holiday Inn Express & Suites Knoxville-Clinton for earning the InterContinental Hotels the (IHG) Torchbearer Award again. 

The Torchbearer Award is the most elite award presented by IHG and has the most intense criteria to qualify. Of nearly 2400 Holiday Inn Expresses in the Americas, only the Top 2% are able to accomplish this very notable achievement. 

The hotel must be at an elite level in overall guest satisfaction, which is a score of 90 or higher.

