Clinton updates status of city parks

Friday, the Clinton Parks and Recreation Department updated what is, and isn’t open, as far as city parks and other recreational amenities are concerned.

Through this Wednesday, September 30th, all city parks are open to the public with walking trails, pavilions and tennis courts available for use, with restrictions still in place on large gatherings. Visitors may also use athletic and/or ball fields as long as they are doing so for individual use, or use by a single team. Any leagues or teams wishing to use city facilities will have to develop a plan that adheres to the guidelines put forth by state and federal health officials. That plan is subject to approval by Jason Brown, the Parks and Recreation Director.

The city says that the Horse Arena at Jaycee Park is also open for individual use, but again, events must adhere to CDC and Tennessee guidelines for social distancing, and will require approval by the city.

The Clinton Community Center, including the indoor pool and bowling alley, will remain closed to the public until October 5th, as well as all indoor and outdoor basketball courts, splashpads, and playgrounds.

In its announcement, the City of Clinton’s Parks and Recreation Department says that it “is committed to providing safe recreational facilities and activities for our community to utilize during the coronavirus pandemic.”

The status of all Parks and Recreation facilities will be re-evaluated at the end of September, according to the city, dependent on the Governor’s orders for re-opening. As the city transitions into re-opening, officials ask that you “please be patient and mindful as we all adhere to CDC guidelines and regulations concerning the COVID-19 Pandemic.”