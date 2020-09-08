Clinton HR Manager wins prestigious award

(City of Clinton/Public Entity Partners) Each year Public Entity Partners presents the Excellence in Risk Management Awards in an effort to recognize members and employees who exemplify excellence, innovation, creativity, and commitment to providing quality safety and risk management programs within their entities.

When the city of Clinton hired their first human resources manager in 2018, they selected Angela Sylvester. She possessed credentials and experience to build a professional human resources program and a strong risk management and safety plan. Angela came to the city with 26 years of experience in human resources, along with consulting and technology experience. She also is a recognized Certified Professional from the Society of Human Resource Management (SRHM-CP) and a certified Professional in Human Resources (PHR).

In two years, Angela has already identified and established an excellent risk management program. Initial tasks included updating the job descriptions to clearly define physical demands and include safety protocols, as well as establishing an effective training/safety incentive program.

Angela developed a safety incentive program that provides a cash bonus if an employee successfully completes safety and professional training. Employee participation was 100% in the very first year of this new program.

Angela has also established a safety committee that has identified and addressed issues and concerns. She has improved access to Employee Assistance Program benefits and coordinated a telemetric counseling session for all employees who meet the legal requirements of PTSD counseling services. She has also implemented several city-wide training programs, including active shooter, productive work environment, work zone safety and risk management for supervisors. She has increased employee safety awareness through the distribution of updated safety information and reminders through the city’s portal system.

One of the clearest indicators of Angela’s professional approach occurred during the COVID-19 shutdown of many organizations at the end of March. COVID protocols and policies were issued by April 7, 2020. These included identification of essential employees, guidelines for telework, an arrangement with a local medical provider for rapid testing for essential employees, leave policies, and protective measures to protect for employees and the public.

The Public Entity Partners’ press release adds.. “Angela Sylvester has already accomplished much for the city of Clinton and will continue to do so. We believe she is the epitome of Excellence in Risk Management.”

Related