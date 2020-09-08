Cleta Fay Braden Long, age 84 of the Laurel Grove Community went home to be with the Lord on the 6th of September, 2020. She was born Dec. 29th, 1935 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late William and Sally Braden. She was baptized July 11th, 1948. At the time of her death she held the longest membership at Indian Bluff Baptist Church.

Cleta was a devoted homemaker and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her needlecrafts were exceptional, making many quilts for her family and friends. She also loved canning and cooking. Cleta would work hard canning and preserving everything she could and give it away.

Cleta was a faithful Christian and an inspiration to many and will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, J.L. Long, her sisters: Cora Bailey, Wilma Hooks, Helen Mlinarcik, Mary Grace Williams, Bonnie Long, and Vandalee Hensley, and her daughter-in-law, Teresa Long.

Survivors include:

Sons Ricky Long of Briceville

Dennis Long and wife Missy of Briceville

Philip Long of Briceville

Grandchildren Jess Long and Sarah

Paul Long and Kitt

Ronnie Long and Chelsea

Great Grandchildren Savannah Long

Dylan Long

Madeline Long

Luke Long

Brother William “Dub” Braden

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Indian Bluff Baptist Church Building Fund at Cleta’s request. Please mail donations to 235 Braden Flats Lane, Briceville, TN 37710.

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Thursday, September 10, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home with Rev. Jason Goans and Everett Byrge officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 1:15 PM on Friday, September 11, 2020 to go in procession to the Indian Bluff Baptist Church Cemetery in Briceville for a 2:00 PM graveside service.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.