Christina Diane Beason Nice, age 42, of Oak Ridge, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Roane Medical Center. She was born September 28, 1977 in Rockwood. She worked several years as a Certified Nursing Assistant in Harriman. Christina loved her dogs very much. Preceded in death by her mother, Ophelia Sherman; and grandmother, Omelia Sherman.

SURVIVORS

Husband Marcus Nice of Oak Ridge

Children Chelsea, Alexis, Zoey, and Alyssa Nice

Father Ricky Lee Beason of Kingston

4 Grandchildren

Brother Brett Beason of Kingston

Sister Abigayl Beason of Kingston

Aunt Olivia Morrison of Rockwood

A host of extended family & friends

A Celebration of Life may be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763, or by calling (865) 717-7727.