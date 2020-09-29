Charlene Greer Castle, of Kingston

Charlene Greer Castle, born August 4, 1932, went to be with her family and friends on September 27, 2020. Born in Surgoinsville, Tennessee and moved to Kingsport at the age of three, then to Oak Ridge in 1952. Later moved to Kingston and made this her home since 1963.



Her long list of employments started in 1950 at Radio Electric Supply as a bookkeeper, later that same year she worked as a billing machine operator for Grosset & Dunlap book publisher in Kingsport.



She worked from 1956-1962 at the Atomic Energy Commission in Oak Ridge as a records clerk, secretary and key punch operator and later beginning in 1968, she worked over 24 years in the Computer Science Building, K1007, as a key punch operator, assistant supervisor and EDP Technician for Union Carbide/Martin Marietta, until her retirement in 1992. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling all over the world, visiting eight different foreign countries and all but nine of the 50 United States, twice to Hawaii.



She was an avid bowler and traveled to many state and national tournaments, where she won several trophies and awards and made a lot of friends.



Her life changed at the age of 14 when she surrendered her life to the Lord at Lynn Garden Baptist Church of Kingsport and was baptized in the North Fork of the Holston River in Kingsport.



Charlene was a member of Fireside Fellowship Baptist Church, formerly Central Baptist Church of Kingston and served in many leadership positions as well as being a choir member. She loved her church and especially the “Positive Believers” Singles Sunday School Class, a class that she, as the Sunday School Director started in 1990. She was also the leader and planner of the senior group called “People Need People.”



Preceded in death by the father of her children, C.W. Castle, Jr.; parents, Clifford and Pearl(Spears) Greer; sisters and husbands, Nellie & Edgar Fletcher, June & Stewart (Smitty) Smith; brothers, Dallas Eugene (Buddy) & Dextal Greer, Wallace Lewis Greer and Reverend C. Andrew Greer. In addition to her family members, a very special friend and traveling companion, Helen C. Hobson.



She is survived by two daughters, Stephanie T. Castle, Susan C. Smith, and one son, Stephen A. Castle, all of Kingston; one granddaughter, Jacquelyn M. Livesey of Oak Ridge; one great-grandson, Gavin Livesey of Los Angeles, California; and one great-granddaughter, Iolani Livesey-Lum of Oak Ridge.



Also survived by two sisters-in-law, Freda Greer of Kingsport, and Georgia Greer of Jonesboro; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, and special niece/traveling companion, Nancy Fletcher.



The family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following in the chapel with Bro. Mike Greer officiating. Family and friends will meet at 3:00 p.m., Saturday at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for internment. Honorary pallbearers will be family and friends.



In lieu of flowers memorial gifts should be made to the charity of your choice.



Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements.

