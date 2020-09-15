Census deadline is September 30th

Remember, the deadline for the 2020 census is coming up on September 30th.

The U.S. census is conducted once every ten years, and the results determine the accurate count of the population, which in turn, determines how much funding programs operating in our community, including education, fire and police services and more.

Census Bureau officials say completing the brief survey this year is especially important due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Again, the deadline is coming up September 30th, and the questionnaire is only 10 questions long. You can fill it out online at www.2020census.gov, or fill out the form you’ve received in the mail.

