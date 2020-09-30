CCSO raids house in Jacksboro for third time

Monday, deputies from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at 156 Sawmill Circle in Jacksboro. Officials say this is the third such warrant executed at this location.

This week’s warrant was obtained following a three-month long investigation sparked by complaints from citizens. During the operation, “investigators completed multiple undercover purchases of Schedule II controlled substances, believed to be methamphetamine, and Schedule I controlled substances believed to be heroin,” according to a press release.

During Monday’s raid, investigators located and seized substances believed to be heroin, meth and marijuana, as well as Schedule II (believed to be amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine) and III (believed to be Buprenorphine) controlled substances, and drug paraphernalia that included hypodermic needles, digital scales, straws, plastic baggies, aluminum foil, and rolling papers during the search of the residence.

Three people were arrested on scene.

62-year-old Kathleen Anne Taggart was arrested on scene for charges of Possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and Possession of Schedule VI controlled substance. Ms. Taggart has been booked into the Campbell County Jail fifteen times, according to the CCSO.

28-year-old Kameron Taggart was arrested on charges of Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, two counts of Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He has been booked into the Campbell County Jail four times, according to deputies.

36-year-old Kurt John Albertelli was arrested on charges of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Mr. Albertelli was also arrested for failing to register as a sex offender stemming from a prior charge of two counts of Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means. He is being held with no bond pending a court date next month. This is his 12th booking in to the Campbell County Jail.

Deputies say that charges are pending against the homeowner, Joanne Rose Lascola, from the sale of Schedule II Controlled Substances during previous undercover drug buys at the residence.

All three of those arrested Monday are due on court on October 15th.