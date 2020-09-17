CCSO raids house for third time, five arrested

On Tuesday, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at 513 College Hill Road in LaFollette following an eight-month-long investigation in to suspected drug activity. In a press release, the CCSO says this is the third drug-related raid at that residence.

The investigation began after the Sheriff’s Office says it responded to numerous complaints from citizens about the alleged illegal activity at the house. The investigation included several undercover purchases of substances believed to be meth and heroin made at the home.

According to the release, during Tuesday’s raid, investigators substances believed to be Schedule II methamphetamine, Schedule I heroin, Schedule VI marijuana, and Schedule IV Xanax, along with drug paraphernalia. The various substances have been sent to the TBI lab for testing.

Five people were arrested on Tuesday, and the CCSO identifies them as:

39-year-old Ronald Dewayne Spradlin Jr. was arrested on charges of Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, Possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Felony Possession of Marijuana. Spradlin has been booked into the Campbell County Jail twenty times and is being held without bond until his court date of September 29th.

38-year-old Evelyn Joyce Rowe was arrested on scene for charges of Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, Possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Felony Possession of Marijuana. Rowe has been booked into the Campbell County Jail seven times and is being held without bond until her court date of September 29th.

47-year-old Matthew Wayne McClellan was arrested on charges of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Mr. McClellan has been booked into the Campbell County Jail fifteen times and has made bond. Mr. McClellan is due in court on September 29th.

51-year-old Jeffrey Lee Queener was arrested on charges of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Mr. Queener has been booked into the Campbell County Jail twenty-two times and has made bond. Mr. Queener is due in court on September 29th.

50-year-old Joey Ray White was arrested on charges of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Mr. White has been booked into the Campbell County Jail thirteen times and has made bond. Mr. White is due in court on 09/29/2020.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted today by the 8th Judicial Drug Task Force.

Spradlin and Rowe, according to the CCSO, are still facing indictments from undercover narcotics buys that occurred prior to Tuesday’s raid.