Camping World set to return as title sponsor of NASCAR’s truck series in 2021

(NASCAR.com) NASCAR and Camping World announced Tuesday that after leveraging the series entitlement position to support the launch of the Gander RV & Outdoors brand, Camping World will transition back as the series partner beginning in 2021 – marking the return of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

“We leveraged the series to support the successful launch of our new brand in 2019, and look forward to celebrating the 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Champion in November. The next generation of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is right around the corner and we’re committed to the series that has delivered for our customers, fans and the entire Camping World family of brands.”

The series debuted in 1995 as the NASCAR SuperTruck Series. It was also called the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (1996-2008), the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (2009-2018), and the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series last season. The entitlement sponsorship was tweaked this year to the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.