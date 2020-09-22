Brenda Gayle Goldston Hendrickson of Harriman

Brenda Gayle Goldston Hendrickson of Harriman, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020after a courageous battle with cancer.  She was a member of Swan Pond United Methodist Church and also a member of Walden Ridge Antique Car Club.  Brenda worked for several years as a secretary and bookkeeper for Harriman Oil Company, and Harriman Utility Board.   She suffered through numerous treatments in order to be able to spend more time with her family and especially her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Fillmore Hendrickson; parents, Frank Claude & Mary Ellen West Goldston.

SURVIVORS

Devoted Sons                         Junior Hendrickson & wife, Jeanne of Harriman

                                                Nathan Hendrickson & wife, Angi of Harriman

Grandchildren                        Thomas Hendrickson, Jonathan Bennett, Riley Hardin, Kaylee Hardin,

                                                Alex Hendrickson, Camber Hendrickson

Special Friends                        Curtis& Phoebe Humphreys, Mary Sheldon

Several extended family members & friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Brenda Poole presiding. Interment will be held 3:30 pm, Friday,September 25, 2020 at Williams Cemetery.  Those wishing to go in procession should meet 3:00 pm, at Fraker Funeral Home.  Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

