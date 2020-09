LaFollette Police have identified the body discovered earlier this month in the yard of a home on North 13th Street as 59-year old Joey Steven Lively.

Lively’s body was found in the yard of his home at 206 North 13th Street on the morning of September 13th, in very high grass by a man who had come to check on him after not seeing him for a few days. Investigators believe that Lively died of natural causes.

Authorities released his identity after next-of-kin was notified.