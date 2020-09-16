Bearl David Daniels, age 63, of Oak Ridge, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center. He was born in Anderson County, TN to the late Harvey and Hattie Nard Daniels on October 7, 1956. David enjoyed listening to music and eating candy. In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by, Siblings, Trula Miles, Jackie Daniels, JoAnn Daniels, William Daniels, Arnold Daniels, Horace Daniels, Daisy Turner, Dimple Trail, Donnie Daniels and Ralph Daniels.
Survived By:
Siblings……..Patricia Jarnigan
Kathy Burris
Katie Sue Fox
Darris Daniels
Several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.
David’s wishes where to be cremation.
