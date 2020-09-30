BBB: Three escape serious injury when car plunges into lake

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 93 Views

(BBB-TV) An accident on Tuesday evening left a car in the water under the Hwy 70 bridge in Kingston.  Multiple emergency units responded to the scene around 7pm.  The vehicle had three occupants that escaped just before the car was fully submerged.  A passing pontoon boat, seeing the car going into the water, was able to get to the three and get them to the shoreline for help.

According to initial reports from sources, all indications are that the vehicle left the roadway in the curve just before the bridge heading eastbound, the car went over the embankment and into the water.

It appears at the time of this report, all three occupants escaped serious injuries.  BBB says it is awaiting on the report from law enforcement.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

CHS goes high-tech for temp checks

As you may have seen on WBIR-TV, last week, Clinton High School installed automatic temperature …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.