BBB: Three escape serious injury when car plunges into lake

(BBB-TV) An accident on Tuesday evening left a car in the water under the Hwy 70 bridge in Kingston. Multiple emergency units responded to the scene around 7pm. The vehicle had three occupants that escaped just before the car was fully submerged. A passing pontoon boat, seeing the car going into the water, was able to get to the three and get them to the shoreline for help.

According to initial reports from sources, all indications are that the vehicle left the roadway in the curve just before the bridge heading eastbound, the car went over the embankment and into the water.

It appears at the time of this report, all three occupants escaped serious injuries. BBB says it is awaiting on the report from law enforcement.