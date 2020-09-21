BBB: Man arrested for violating registry guidelines

According to our partners at BBB-TV, a registered sex offender was arrested earlier this month for violating his probation by failing to comply with the sex offender registry guidelines.

37-year-old Andre Boyd allegedly failed to update changes in both employment and residence to state officials.

Boyd was placed on the sex offender registry in 2017 after pleading guilty to the attempted aggravated sexual battery of a nine-year-old girl, who investigators say was allowed by Boyd to touch him inappropriately. That investigation was conducted by the Harriman Police Department.

Boyd is classified in the sex offender registry as “violent against children,”

Boyd is accused of violating the terms of his probation by moving his girlfriend and her three minor children into his residence.

Boyd is scheduled to appear in Criminal Court on November 6.