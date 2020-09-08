Barbara Ann Wilson, Age 85 of Lake City

Barbara Ann Wilson, Age 85 of Lake City passed away, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Freedom Assisted Living in Sevierville, TN. She was born November 2, 1934 in Petros, TN to the late Hubert and Lucy Mcelhaney Stonecipher.  Barbara was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lake City. She was retired from K-25 and enjoyed watching sports and spending time with her family. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Virgil “Buck” Wilson, brother, Leon Stonecipher, sisters, Rondy Leffew and Theda Farmer.

Survivors

Niece                              Judy Kilgore & husband Darrel                    LaFollette

Nephews                        Larry Leffew & wife Jewel                          Duff

                                      Gary Farmer & wife Kaye                            Seymour

Great Niece                    Carol Stevens                                              LaFollette

Great Nephews               Chris Leffew & wife Christy                       Duff

                                      Dustin Farmer                                             Knoxville

Great Great Nieces          Megan Leffew                                             Duff

                                      McKenzie Stevens                                       LaFollette

Great Great Nephews     Shane Stevens                                             LaFollette

                                      Bryan Leffew                                              Duff

Very Special Friends      Raymond Jobe & wife Sandy                       Lake City

The family would like to extend a very special thanks to Misty Boling and Nurse Jan and the staff of the Freedom Assisted Living for all the loving care provided.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips Officiating.

Interment: 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Campbell Memorial Gardens in LaFollette, TN.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

