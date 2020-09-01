Audit finds ex-employees in Campbell Clerk’s Office misappropriated funds; deficiencies corrected

(State Comptroller’s Office press release) The Office of the Comptroller of the Treasury, in conjunction with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, investigated allegations of malfeasance related to the Campbell County Clerk’s Office after the county clerk identified and reported questionable transaction date changes.

The investigation was limited to a review of selected records for the period January 1, 2018 through April 30, 2019, and the results of the investigation were communicated to the Eighth Judicial District Attorney General’s Office.

During the period reviewed, investigators determined that now former Deputy Clerk Jodi Owens misappropriated at least $702 from the clerk’s office by failing to deposit collections and improperly changing recorded transactions. Investigators reviewed bank statements and daily transaction logs and determined that on November 20, 2018, Owens collected $680 in cash, and a $22 check from a customer and processed the transaction. Owens then changed the date of this transaction so the transaction would not show up on daily reports or the daily deposit. Owens changed the date of this transaction eight times. The county clerk discovered irregularities during a review the office’s audit logs. Subsequently, the county clerk performed a surprise count on all office cash drawers on December 14, 2018 and found a shortage of $702 in Owens drawer. According to the county clerk, Owens left the office and returned with personal funds to repay the cash shortage. Owens resigned that same day. Investigators made multiple attempts to meet with Owens without success.

A review of system audit logs indicated that between January 1, 2018 and December 31, 2018, at least Owens and a second deputy clerk used cash from office collections as personal cash advances. The deputy clerks had multiple transactions in which the clerks changed the original collection dates to subsequent dates after the transactions were complete. The records indicate that each deputy repaid the cash advances before their employment was terminated

Owens had 148 questionable changes totaling at least $3,946 and changed transaction dates by as much as 33 days from the original transaction date. The county clerk was unable to determine a valid reason for changing these transaction dates.

A second deputy clerk had 138 questionable changes totaling at least $1,253 and changed transaction dates by as much as 32 days from the original transaction date. The county clerk could not identify any valid reason for changing these transaction dates. In April 2019, this employee admitted to taking money from her cash drawer for personal use by changing properly recorded customers’ transaction dates to a subsequent date she was able to pay the money back. This employee’s employment was terminated by the county clerk on April 15, 2019.

On May 20, 2020, the Campbell County Grand Jury indicted Jodi Owens on one count of Official Misconduct.

Our investigation revealed deficiencies in internal control and compliance, some of which contributed to the deputy clerk’s ability to perpetrate her misappropriation without prompt detection. These deficiencies included:

Deficiency 1: The clerk’s office did not adequately secure cash in the Jacksboro and LaFollette offices The clerk’s office did not adequately secure cash. Office employees placed cash in an unlocked safe during the day. Also, employees in the LaFollette office did not lock their cash drawers. To ensure accountability and reduce the risk of loss, each employee should secure their cash drawer during the workday and management should restrict access to the safe which should be locked when not in use.

Deficiency 2: The office did not deposit some funds within three days of collection

The clerk’s office failed to ensure that all funds were deposited within three days of collection as required by Section 5-8-207, Tennessee Code Annotated. During our investigation, we noted that at least two deputy clerks held collections for up to 33 days prior to deposit. This delay in depositing funds weakens internal controls over collections and increases the risks of fraud and misappropriation.

Office officials indicated that they have corrected these deficiencies.