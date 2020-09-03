ASAP to host virtual film screening, discussion

ASAP of Anderson is encouraging the public to join Facebook Live @ASAPofAnderson on September 15, 2020 from 7:00-8:15pm for a virtual film screening and town hall discussion. The film, The First Day, is an innovative approach to prevention and wellness education with a look into some of the most salient struggles facing youth today. The First Day addresses challenging teen topics from substance misuse to mental health awareness by chronicling the recovery story of former professional basketball player, Chris Herren, and his connection with high school youth across the country.

Following the 45-minute film, ASAP of Anderson is bringing together a panel of experts to facilitate a town hall discussion about substance misuse prevention in Tennessee, identify helpful resources for parents and caregivers, and answer audience questions via chat on Facebook Live. This event is geared towards parents and caregivers of middle and high school students as well as other adults who play a role in the lives of young people, but youth and adults of all ages are encouraged to attend and contribute to the conversation. Thanks to the support of the Tennessee Highway Safety office this event is being offered free of charge.

For more information about the film, panelists, or to simply stay up-to-date with the latest event details, please visit https://www.asapofanderson.org/thefirstday/ or follow @ASAPofAnderson on Facebook. Questions regarding the film screening and town hall should be directed to Stacey Pratt at [email protected].

To partner with ASAP of Anderson, learn more about the organization’s mission, or make a donation, visit www.asapofanderson.org or call 865-457-3007. Follow ASAP on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.