Arthur C. Loyd, age 83 of Clinton passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his residence. Arthur was born November 11, 1936 in Stevenson, Alabama to the late Grady & Evlyn Loyd. He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Clinton Utilties Board as an operator.

Arthur was survived by his wife Mary Loyd of Clinton.

The family is honoring Arthur’s requests and there will be no services. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com