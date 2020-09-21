Aline Cole Foster, 92, of Clinton, passed away peacefully at Norris Health and Rehab early Thursday morning.

Aline was born in Norris, Tennessee on August 29, 1928 to the late William R. Cole and Jamaica Bell (Adkins) Cole. Aline grew up in Tennessee and spent her entire life in the Clinton community. Aline was married to the late Wayne Foster and never stopped counting the years they would have been married, exceeding 60 years.

Aline is survived by her son, Jeff and her daughter in law (who she considered a daughter) Cyndie Foster. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three sisters (Mildred Rusher, Bertha Seiber, Irene Butler) and one brother (Owen Cole) and one sister in law (Opal Cole). Many extended family members are still living including Glen Onard Austin, Jane Goins and family, Brenda Witt and family from Maryville.

Aline worked for years at the Magnet Mills in Clinton as a Looper and found lifelong friends Lou Davis, Anne Minga and dearest friend Betty Stooksbury at the mill.

Aline took great pride in her lawn and her late life hobbies were picking up all the sticks in her yard and piling them up, and until she was about 86 she mowed her own lawn for the most part. Special thanks to two of the best neighbors Bobby Meredith and Brian Foster who, without being asked, helped mom keep her yard looking pristine.

No one will miss her more than me, her only son, Jeff. For years every night we talked at 11pm to say goodnight and make sure she was ok. For years every Friday was lunch at moms where she cooked fried chicken or soup beans, or black eyed peas. I fondly remember these times. In her later years we went to Bethel together and she loved going with me to the place she truly felt at home.

Mom would never let me say goodbye to her, felt it was bad luck, so I end this tribute to my sweet mother by saying – See you later mom, Jeff.

Visitation will be Monday, September 21, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. Funeral services will be held following visitation with Dr. Darryl Taylor officiating. Interment will be Tuesday morning at 11am at Bethel Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com