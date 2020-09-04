Due to extensive Jolley Building renovations inside and outside, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department’s administrative offices will be closed today and will reopen on Tuesday, September 8th at 8:00 a.m.
If you need to speak to an officer please call the communications center at 865-457-2414. In case of an emergency, please call 911.
ACSD offices closed until Tuesday morning
