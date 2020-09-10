ACS announces flu shot clinics

The Anderson County School system announced Wednesday that it is time for parents and guardians of county students about the annual flu shot clinics at in the schools.

According to a post on its social media pages, ACS says it has made signing your child up for a flu shot easier than ever, by directing you to your Parent Access in Skyward (Login) and simply clicking on Flu Consent Form. Those forms are due back to the school no later than Friday September 18, 2020. If you are not able to access Skyward, you can pick up a paper form at your school, according to the announcement.

You will need to complete the insurance section of the consent form or if you do not have insurance enter 000. If you have insurance, the system’s local partner pharmacy will bill your insurance, which makes it possible to offer this program. The system’s announcement stressed a few very simple, but important points about the flu shot, namely that there will be no cost to it, parents and guardians will not be billed and that there will be no co-pay either.

Information about the 2020 Flu Clinics will be available on the Anderson County District website and through our social media sites. In addition, you may receive a message from your child’s school as a reminder for flu clinics.

If you have questions about flu clinics or the shot you can contact your School or the Coordinated School Health Department. (Coordinated School Health — [email protected])

If your child does not receive the flu shot through the school clinics, school leaders write, “Please consider having your child receive a flu shot at…local pharmacy, or at your doctor’s office.”

Visit https://skyward.acs.ac/scripts/wsisa.dll/WService=wsEAplus/seplog01.w for more information about the Flu Clinic program.