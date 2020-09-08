AC Job fair set for September 23

(AC Chamber of Commerce) The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce will host a Job Fair to recruit employees for our local businesses and industries on Wednesday, September 23, 3 – 7 p.m., Anderson County Fairgrounds, 939 N. Charles Seivers Blvd., (Underwood-McRae Pavilion) Clinton. This one-day event allows job seekers to connect face-to-face with local businesses and industries seeking employees.

Job Fair exhibitors to date include: Aisin Automotive Casting TN, Inc., Emory Valley Center, King University, Lindsey Wilson College, Master Services, Nesco Resource, Pharma Packaging Solutions, Quality Private Duty Care, Roane State Community College, and Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville.

Attendees will be able to submit resumes, complete applications, schedule interviews and make contacts for future job openings. Free admission and free parking.

Space is available for employers seeking employees. An 8 x 8 space with 6 ft. table, 2 chairs will be provided. Early Registration by September 15: Chamber Members – $25, Non-Chamber Members -$35. After September 15 Registration: Chamber Members $35, Non-Chamber Members – $45. ($10 may be applied to Chamber membership).

For a registration form or for more information contact the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce at 865-457-2559, email: [email protected], or visit: www.andersoncountychamber.org.

