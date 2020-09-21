AC Commission meets Monday night

The Anderson County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting this evening (Monday, September 21st), both electonically and in person.

The meeting will begin with the reading of a proclamation honoring the 65th anniversary of the desegregation of Oak Ridge High School, and a public hearing on rezoning a piece of property on Clinton Highway for commercial use.

Once the Commission meeting itself gets going, the first order of business will be electing a new Chairman and Vice Chair. Current Commission Chairman Tracy Wandell has said he will not seek another term in that post, and as of the time this report was filed, the only name that had been publicly bandied about to succeed him is that of current Vice Chair Josh Anderson. Commissioner Shain Vowell has indicated his interest in being considered as the Vice Chair.

Commissioners will then hear committee reports, make some appointments and reappointments to various county boards and committees and consider whether to pass a resolution authoring the county to apply for, and provide matching funds for, a TDOT Multimodal Access Grant.

You can see the full County Commission agenda online at www.andersontn.org.

Monday’s meeting will be televised on ACTV, Comcast Cable channel 95, in Anderson County, beginning at 6:30 pm.