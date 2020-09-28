Mildred Mae Crabtree, age 78, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at Fort Sanders Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born May 9, 1942 in Pikeville, Kentucky to the late John and Nora Hall Morton. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Ten Mile. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Ralph Crabtree and grandson, Cody Crabtree; brothers, Joel Morton, Rush Morton, Harvey Morton and Gene Morton.

SURVIVORS

8 Children Connie Swanger, Dale Crabtree, Linda Crabtree Galyon,

Terry Crabtree-Hagemann & husband, Doug, Gary Crabtree, Carol Crabtree Lowe, Mary Crabtree Beets, Ralph Crabtree, Jr.

14 Grandchildren with Cody Crabtree, deceased, listed above

14 Great-grandchildren

Brother Scotty Morton

Sisters Hazel Hall

Nolly Harris

Half-sister Belvia Morton

Half-brother Michael Morton

A host of extended family and friends

The family will receive friends 11:00 – 11:30 am, Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 11:30 am, in the chapel with Rev. Curtis Porter officiating. Interment will follow the service at Luminary United Methodist Church Cemetery in Ten Mile. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all the arrangements.