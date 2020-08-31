XFS: Haley navigates way through late wreck to notch 2nd superspeedway win

(NASCAR.com) Teamwork was the buzz word of the night for the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway, but ultimately it came down to team members aggressively deciding the win amongst themselves instead of a team versus team surge for the checkered flag.

Ross Chastain tagged the left rear of his Kaulig Racing teammate — and the race leader – AJ Allmendinger‘s Chevrolet on the final lap in the final turns sending both cars into the wall while their other teammate Justin Haley surged through the field to the checkered flag. It was the 21-year old Indiana-native‘s second career Xfinity Series win matching his work at the sport‘s other big track, Talladega Superspeedway earlier this season.

