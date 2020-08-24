XFS #2: Briscoe notches win at ‘Monster Mile’

Jim Harris 10 hours ago Local Sports Leave a comment 7 Views

(NASCAR.com) A day after spinning his No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford into the inside wall at Dover International Speedway, Chase Briscoe dominated the Drydene 200, winning the second leg of a Saturday/Sunday NASCAR Xfinity Series doubleheader.

Starting from the rear of the field in a backup car, Briscoe took control of the race with 20 laps left in the second stage and never looked back. All told, he led 107 of 200 laps at the Monster Mile, only surrendering the top spot during a cycle of pit stops during the closing 103-lap green-flag run.

Perhaps more important, Briscoe reclaimed the momentum he enjoyed while winning five of the first 13 races of the season. More recently, Austin Cindric had pulled even with his close friend and fellow Ford driver by winning five of six events.

For a complete recap of the race, follow this link.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

XFS #1: Allgaier takes Saturday win at Dover

(NASCAR.com) After winning Saturday‘s Drydene 200 at Dover International Speedway, Justin Allgaier offered an unexpected …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.