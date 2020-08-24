XFS #1: Allgaier takes Saturday win at Dover

(NASCAR.com) After winning Saturday‘s Drydene 200 at Dover International Speedway, Justin Allgaier offered an unexpected thank-you to AJ Allmendinger.

A week earlier at the Daytona Road Course, Allmendinger wheel-hopped into Allgaier‘s No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet and knocked him out of a top-five finish. Allgaier expressed his displeasure after the race and ignited a firestorm on social media from those who thought Allmendinger‘s miscue was purely accidental.

The criticism lit a bonfire of determination in Allgaier, who turned a star-crossed season around with his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the year, his second at Dover and the 12th of his career.

“This is the power of social media,” Allgaier declared after climbing from his car on the frontstretch. “I got blasted all week last week. So I guess I can thank AJ for giving me the drive and determination and all the haters on social media, ’cause that‘s definitely what‘s given me some fire, and we‘re firing at the right time.”

Allgaier led 120 of the 200 laps at the high-banked concrete Monster Mile and finished 1.977 seconds ahead of runner-up Austin Cindric, who had won five of the previous six Xfinity Series races and finished second in the other.

Ross Chastain came home third, followed by Noah Gragson and Sunoco rookie Harrison Burton. Riley Herbst, Jeb Burton, Justin Haley, Michael Annett and Chase Briscoe followed, as all four JR Motorsports cars finished in the top 10.

