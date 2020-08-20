Weed Wrangle at UT Arboretum Saturday

(UT Arboretum press release) We have the weeds! Now we need some wranglers! We will social distance from each other at this event but will be up close and personal with the invasive plants! We are excited to begin restoration of this area to a meadow demonstration garden. The UT Arboretum is co-sponsoring this social distance Weed Wrangle with TCWP and TIPC near the UT Arboretum Auditorium on Saturday, August 22 from 9 am to 12 noon.

Participants will meet at 9am at the UT Arboretum Auditorium Parking lot. The goal of this Weed Wrangle is to remove large invasives such as autumn olive, privet, oriental bittersweet and other smaller invasives to prepare this area for meadow construction. This event is the first step in transforming the area from an area where these invasives are dominant to a meadow demonstration garden that will increase wildlife and pollinator habitat and serve as a teaching tool. This is a great opportunity to work together outside in a social distance situation. We hope to clear the larger invasives on this plot in order to be ready for a controlled burn this fall in preparation for seeding and planting.

There will be weed wrenches available to help remove the larger invasives. Participants are encouraged to also bring their own tools to prevent the cross handling of equipment, a mask, water, and sun and bug protection.

Attendees (must be 18 or older) are asked to pre-register for this event with Michelle Campanis at [email protected] or call 865-483-7277 with your name, email, phone number and number in your party. Event updates may be sent closer to the event.

