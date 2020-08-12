‘Walking in the Footsteps of Tennessee History’ coming to David Hall Cabin

Jim Harris

You are invited to join Tennesseeans for Living History in August for an event called “Walking in the Footsteps of Tennessee History.”

The event will be held at the historic David Hall Cabin, one of the first homes and businesses ever built in Anderson County, on Saturday, August 22nd and Sunday, August 23rd. Saturday’s hours will be from 9 am to 7 pm, and Sunday’s will be from 10 am to 5 pm.

You are invited to come out and meet and mingle with historical re-enactors, enjoy educational activites, crafts, demonstrations, food, fun and fellowship. Admission is free but donations to help with the upkeep of the historic cabin will be greatly appreciated.

The cabin is located at 830 Old Edgemoor Lane in Clinton (37716), and for more information, you can call Lynn Fox at 865-719-9947 or email him at [email protected].

If you have an association, group or club and want to bring them all, you are welcome to, but they ask that you RSVP to let them know in advance.

