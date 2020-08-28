TVA Board extends pandemic-related measures

The Tennessee Valley Authority Board of Directors took three significant actions at its meeting on Thursday to further extend its support to citizens, communities and businesses that continue to be challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release, TVA employees have continued to deliver reduced operating and maintenance costs through the improved productivity, efficiency and reliability of generating and transmission assets over the past ten months. Currently, 62% of the area’s energy comes from carbon-free sources and fuel costs are at their lowest point in the past 10 years, according to the utility.

Local power companies have overwhelmingly supported a Long-Term Partnership Agreement that was jointly developed late last (fiscal) year with TVA. Currently, 92% of the local power companies in TVA’s service area have chosen to participate in the voluntary program, which has already returned more than $108 million in customer credits through the end of June.

Based on TVA employee performance and consultation with TVA’s public power partners about ongoing needs in the region, the Board approved an additional $2 million contribution to the Community Care Fund. Similar to the initial contribution in April, these funds will be matched by local power companies and other community groups to benefit local organizations that assist families and businesses most in need. To date, similar matched funds ultimately provided more than $4.5 million to nearly 300 groups across the area.

The Board also extended TVA’s Back-to-Business credit program, which encourages large customers to resume operations as quickly as possible. To date, about one-third of eligible large customers have benefited from the program.

The Board, in its third major decision, approved a special $200 million Pandemic Relief Credit for the coming fiscal year to help communities and businesses recover more quickly from the pandemic. TVA says it is providing this relief as a credit “to allow each recipient the flexibility to apply the savings in the best way possible to invest in their communities and support those they serve.”

The 2.5% base rate credit will be applied beginning in October and will remain in effect through the end of FY2021 for all of the customers TVA serves – local power companies and directly served customers – and to the large commercial and industrial customers served by local power companies.

With the Pandemic Relief Credit, Tennessee Valley public power’s industrial and commercial rates will be lower than they were a decade ago, an important factor in short-term economic recovery and long-term economic growth.

In TVA’s recently reported third quarter results, power sales were about 5% lower than the same period last year due to milder weather and the impacts of the pandemic. Operating revenues, fuel costs and operating and maintenance expenses were all lower, as was interest expense based on a total debt that remains at its lowest point in 30 years.