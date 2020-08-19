TSSAA reminds fans to do their part as football ramps up during pandemic

(TSSAA) The much anticipated start of the high school football season is this week and as many as 120 games will be played during Week 1, five of which will be played on Thursday.

As we all know, “Friday Night Lights” may not look the same this year and it’s important for everyone to do their part as our students return to play. The TSSAA believes that every adult and every participant must do their part and follow the guidelines set forth by the association and conduct themselves safely and thoughtfully so that the schools can provide as many opportunities as possible for the student-athletes this fall.

School administrators and coaches are aware of the guidelines and requirements, but the general public can educate themselves on what is being asked of everyone attending and participating in high school games this season by visiting the Return to Play page at TSSAA.org.

Spectators should be prepared to wear masks and have their temperatures checked at the entry gates. Those that are or have recently experienced COVID-19 symptoms will be asked to not enter the stadium. Because stadium seating capacities will be limited to allow for physical distancing, check your school’s website or social media accounts for information on ticket availability. It is the host school’s discretion to honor passes, or offer any public ticket sales at all, because of capacity restrictions.

Five contests this week feature region matchups:

Gibbs at Knoxville Halls (Thur)…William Blount at Maryville…Ravenwood at Centennial…Collinwood at Middleton…Nashville Christian at USJ

Only one team this week will face an opponent that is not a member of TSSAA when Richland travels to Rogers, AL.

The full scoreboard and schedules can be found at https://tssaasports.com/sports/football/.