TN State Parks announce Tennessee Serves project dates

Tennessee State Parks will host volunteer events in September across the state as part of First Lady Maria Lee’s Tennessee Serves initiative.

“We are proud to partner for the second year with Tennessee State Parks and bring Tennessee Serves volunteer events to parks across the state,” said Lee. “We appreciate the many Tennesseans who have volunteered to help preserve the historic beauty of our state and look forward to a great month dedicated to serving our state parks.”

“The first lady is an inspiration for volunteerism in our state, and we are proud to be a part of the Tennessee Serves program again this year,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “This is also an excellent way to keep our parks in great condition.”

The service opportunities at the parks are for all ages and skill levels. They include activities such as landscaping, invasive plant removal, litter pickup, and trail maintenance. Projects include clearing debris at Camp Hazlewood at Paris Landing State Park; cleaning buildings and doing trail work at Fort Loudoun State Historic Park; cleaning up storm damage at Mousetail Landing State Park; cleaning the shoreline of the French Broad River at Seven Islands State Birding Park; and cutting and treating non-native Japanese Knotweed and Multiflora Rose and clearing trash and rock dams at Roan Mountain State Park.

Tennessee Serves projects at parks also coincide with Public Lands Day at the parks on Sept. 26.

The first lady launched Tennessee Serves in 2019 to encourage Tennesseans to serve one another and volunteer in their communities. The three-part initiative includes serving Tennesseans across the state with a special focus on distressed counties; highlighting people and organizations already making a difference; and mobilizing Tennesseans to meet community needs.

For more information about plans at Tennessee State Parks visit https://tnstateparks.com/get-involved/volunteering.

For more information about the first lady’s Tennessee Serves program, please visit https://www.tn.gov/firstlady/tennessee-serves.html.

Cove Lake State Park will be celebrating National Public Lands Day on Saturday, September 26th

Keeping with the tradition of TN Serves and National Public Lands Day, we will host a volunteer work day.

This project will begin at 9:00 AM and we will work until 1:00 PM

Our project will focus on installing charcoal grills in Cove Lake’s picnic area

Volunteers should be prepared for the potential to be in direct sunlight while working. Close toed shoes and appropriate clothing to shovel dirt/mulch and handle wood/metal/concrete are recommended. Please bring work gloves and water.

If you are interested enjoying a beautiful day at Cove Lake State Park while giving back to the community with a service project please attend our 2020 National Public Lands Day Celebration.

Everyone is welcome but this is a great opportunity for TN Promise Students to gain a couple of hours toward their goal as well!

Each attendee must complete a Volunteer Liability Waiver, you may download it below and bring your completed form with you or we will have copies on the day of the event for you to fill out and sign before the event begins.

Park Ranger Jordan Cross

Phone: 423-566-9701

Email: [email protected]

Event document: Download

September 26th is National Public Lands Day and Norris Dam State Park will be participating in a trail workday on the marine railway trail, where they will mainly be using loppers to cut back much of the overhanging vegetation that is on the trail. This trail is strenuous at certain areas, so please bring plenty of water and sturdy work shoes that you can hike in. We will meet at the Park office Visitor Center located at 125 Village Green Circle Rocky Top, TN 37769 at 9:00am where we will drive to the trail head and work site. Please brign with you a signed volunteer waiver (link below)

NORRIS DAM STATE PARK

SEPTEMBER 26

9:00am – 11:30am

Meet at: Park Office Visitor Center

Price: FREE

Phone: 865-425-4500

Event document: Liability Waiver