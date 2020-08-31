Timothy Darrell Daugherty, age 60, of Briceville

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 29 Views

Timothy Darrell Daugherty, age 60, of Briceville, TN passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. He enjoyed working on cars and was of the Baptist faith. Tim is preceded in death by his father, Walter Daugherty.

He is survived by his mother, Ludy Daugherty of Lake City, TN; wife, Donna Daugherty of Briceville, TN; daughters, Amber Renee Duncan, and Andrea Marie Daugherty; brother, Richard Daugherty; sister, Lisa Darlene Emery and husband, Chuck; grandson Isaac Duncan and a host of other grandchildren and extended family.

Tim’s family will receive his friends on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 2:00pm – 2:30pm with his funeral service to follow at 2:30pm at Briceville Methodist Church in Briceville, TN with Rev. Danny Lawson officiating. Tim’s interment will follow his funeral service at the church cemetery.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Rev. William (Bill) Arthur Roop

Rev. William (Bill) Arthur Roop was received into God’s kingdom in the early morning hours …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.