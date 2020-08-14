TDOT issues weekly East TN road project update

TDOT has issued its weekly list of ongoing road projects in East Tennessee. Here is a look at projects currently active in Anderson and Campbell counties.

ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75 North Exit Ramp at SR 61 (Exit 122): Motorists should be alert for lane shifts, workers present and use extreme caution through this ramp widening project.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SR 61 Bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway and Market Street in Clinton: SR 61 East is reduced to one lane through this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changing conditions, lane shifts, and use extreme caution through this area.

ANDERSON COUNTY, US 25/SR 9 Bridge over Clinch River between SR 61 and Carden Farm Drive: SR 9 northbound is reduced to one lane approaching the bridge as crews continue work in this area. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changing conditions, lane shifts, and use extreme caution through this bridge construction project.

ANDERSON COUNTY, US 25/SR 9 at SR 170: Motorists should be alert for workers present, changing conditions, possible lane closures, and use extreme caution through this intersection construction project.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 North and South between Mile Markers 135 and 142: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 North near Mile Marker 143: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning on Sundays through Thursdays through this project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 North near Mile Marker 151.7: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning on Sundays through Thursdays through this project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 South near Mile Marker 159.1: On Thursday, August 13, 2020, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 116 near Log Mile 4.5: SR 116 is reduced to one travel lane controlled by a temporary signal through this slide repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, be prepared to stop, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 297 between Shady Pine Lane and Brick Plant Lane: Beginning Friday, August 14, 2020, SR 297 will be reduced to one travel lane controlled by a temporary signal through this slope stabilization project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, be prepared to stop, and use extreme caution through this area. This project is expected to last through November 2020.