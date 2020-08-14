TDEC announces 2020 public recreation grant cycle

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced the 2020 grant cycle for public recreation. The grant cycle will include funding from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund, the Land and Water Conservation Fund, and the Recreational Trails Program.

TDEC’s Division of Recreational Educational Services (RES) will host a virtual grant application workshop via WebEx on Thursday, September 3, at 1 p.m. CDT. The workshop is expected to last approximately 2 1/2 hours. The workshop is designed to provide information and requirements to assist organizations in determining if they and/or the project they are considering meet the application requirements.

The Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) provides state funding to local governmental agencies. LPRF funds may be used for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways and the purchase of land for recreational facilities. LPRF is a competitive grant program and provides funds via reimbursements for awarded projects with qualified expenses.

The Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) provides federal matching grant dollars to local and state governments agencies. LWCF funds may be used for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. LWCF is a competitive grant program and provides funds via reimbursements for awarded projects with qualified expenses.

The Recreational Trails Program (RTP) provides matching grants to state, local, and federal governmental agencies as well as 501c3 organizations as long as the land developed is publicly owned. RTP funds may be used for trail development, trail head support facilities, acquisition of land for recreational trails or corridors, non-routine maintenance, and restoration of existing trails. RTP is a competitive grant program and provides funds via reimbursements for awarded projects with qualified expenses.

Those interested in applying for the 2020 grant cycle are encouraged to attend the virtual grant application workshop as the grant application process and criteria have changed for this cycle. Applications will be accepted via the TDEC Grant Management System (GMS) only. To guarantee your seat, please register using the link below for the virtual grant application workshop to be held via WebEx or contact Hannah Smith at (615) 532-0752. Registered individuals at their discretion may allow other individuals to view the WebEx from their device.

To register, please visit this link.

For more information, visit this link.