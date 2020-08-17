TBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Oak Ridge

The TBI is investigating what led to a deadly officer-involved shooting in Oak Ridge Saturday night that left one man dead.

The TBI, which was called in at the request of District Attorney General Dave Clark, says that preliminary information indicated that Oak Ridge Police were called, and responded, to a report of an individual “in need of assistance” in the 100 block of Briar Road shortly before 9:30 pm. Officers reported that when they arrived, they encountered a man later identified as 41-year-old Fred John Henry Arcera, who was reportedly armed with a pair of knives. TBI agents say that at some point during the ensuing interaction, Arcera “came at the officers with the weapons, prompting three officers to open fire. Arcera was struck at least once and was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were hurt during the incident, which remains under investigation by the TBI—as is standard procedure in any officer-involved shooting, fatal or otherwise—and will turn its findings over to the DA for his review and consideration.

As more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.