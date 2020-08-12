T.L. Johnson, 83, of Lake City

TL Johnson, Age 83 of Lake City passed away, Monday, August 10, 2020 at the UT Medical Center. He was born December 6, 1936 in Anderson County, TN to the late William and Lois Disney Johnson. TL was retired from General Motors. He was also an Army Veteran who enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on cars. TL was of the Baptist faith. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Dorothy Robbins and grandson, David Dockery, Jr.

Survivors

Wife Linda Johnson Lake City

Sons William Johnson Baltimore, MD

David Dockery Rhea County

Daughter Barb West Lake City

Special Daughter Betty Carroll

Sister Diane Marlow & Lowell Lake City

Grandchildren Aaron West, Cody West, Brandon Dockery, Cheyenne Dockery, CJ Hutchinson, Shannon Hutchison and Danny Kidd

Great Grandchildren #6

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Thursday, August 13, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mitchell Wilson and Scott Martin Officiating.

Interment: 1:00 PM, Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, with Military Honors by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

